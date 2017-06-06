Ina Ronquillo is a Southern Arizona native. She graduated from Nogales High School and received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Arizona with a double major in Media Arts and Communication.

Ina began her career working as a Promotions Assistant for Journal Broadcast Group in Tucson. About a year later, she became a Promotions Director for Clear Channel Radio in Tucson.

After spending a few years in radio, Ina was bitten by the news bug and began working as an Assignment Editor for KGUN.

During her time at KGUN, Ina has taken on the additional roles of Web Producer, Internship Coordinator, and Assignment Manager.

Ina then became a Digital Producer for KGUN where she plays a large role in the digital content created by KGUN. She most recently was promoted to the position of Executive Producer of Digital.

In her free time, Ina loves to read, listen to music, watch movies, attend concerts and watch sports. She is a passionate Arizona Wildcats fan.

Contact/Follow