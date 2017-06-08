Erica Weston is a Colorado girl coming to Tucson from Los Angeles.

She graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Journalism and Public Relations.

Her first love was baseball, but she is a diehard Denver Broncos fan (she bleeds orange and blue). Peyton Manning was her favorite QB before signing with the Broncos (she misses the Sheriff already!).

Erica grew up in a golf family. Her brother played professionally in Arizona for the Gateway Tour in Phoenix.

She has spent the last three seasons working for the LA Dodgers. She also spent the last four years in production operations for Spectrum Sportsnet in LA which televises the Lakers, Galaxy and Sparks.

Erica covered CIF high school basketball playoffs in LA for SpectrumSportsnet (previously Time Warner Cable Sportsnet) as well as the D-Fenders, the Development league affiliate for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erica started as an intern at KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles. She spent three seasons as a Denver Broncos Cheerleader and three 3 seasons as a Laker Girl.

Erica enjoys hikes, is obsessed with dogs, her family is everything, and is a huge foodie. Have some recommendation...send them her way!

