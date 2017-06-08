April Madison

April joined the KGUN 9 On Your Side team in March of 2007. She is the morning meteorologist for Good Morning Tucson. This is not April's first time being a part of the Good Morning Tucson team. Previously she served as a general assignments reporter and you may have seen her doing weather on weekends.

Before returning to KGUN, she worked in Sioux City, Iowa as a reporter, part-time anchor and weathercaster since 2004. But it was from 2002 to 2004 that April worked on GMT as the Traffic Anchor.

April started her media career in radio in the late 90's, while attending the University of Arizona. She was an Airborne Traffic Reporter and one-time disc jockey for on 104.1 the point. After switching to television, she got the news bug and recently became interested in weather. April recently obtained her certification in broadcast meteorology through Mississippi State.

Although weather is one of her passions, April also loves being a reporter because it gives her a chance to meet new people and tell their stories.

Things you might not know about April: she's originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma but considers Tucson home. She was a cheerleader for 7 years, loves water and snow skiing, skydiving, running, hiking, ice-skating and softball... and she never shies away from a challenge.