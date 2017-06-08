Alexa Liacko

Alexa comes to KGUN9 On Your Side after recently graduating from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Master's in Communication Management from USC, as well.

While taking classes, Alexa was highly involved in the Annenberg Media Center. Most recently, she was Editor-in-Chief of the television, radio, and digital outlets. She directed breaking news coverage, started new web departments, and created "The Buzz," Annenberg's first ever entertainment and lifestyle webcast. She also reported, anchored, and produced for the daily 30-minute broadcasts that aired on campus.

Alexa also worked and interned at ABC News in Los Angeles (KABC) for nearly two years before graduation. She interned with the entertainment reporter, the health reporter, and worked part-time as a news assistant.

She also interned with KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles, KABC Radio in Los Angeles, and the Fox-affiliate (KHON2) in Honolulu.

When she's not reporting, Alexa loves to hike, cook new foods and cheer on the Trojans. She is thrilled to be joining the 'Good Morning Tucson' team as a reporter.